Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a UFC fight

45 mins ago

Justin Bieber is all set to rumble with Tom Cruise. The singer has challenged 56-year-old celebrity action star Tom Cruise for an MMA fight.

Bieber took to Twitter on Sunday night to challenge Cruise, the star of the Mission: Impossible franchise, to a fight “in the octagon” and openly asked who would be prepared to stage the bout.

 

Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor jumped into the bandwagon. He said that he’d be keen to host the event on a “McGregor Sports and Entertainment” card, but he’d also challenge Mark Wahlberg on the same card for his stake in the UFC.

 

It is unclear why Bieber, 25, wants to take on the 56-year-old actor. Tom Cruise, on the other hand, hasn’t responded to the challenge, but most fans online think the star of Mission Impossible would wipe the floor with Bieber.

Cruise is known for staying in superb shape, does all his own stunts, and actually was a high school wrestler.

