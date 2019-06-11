Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a UFC fight

Justin Bieber is all set to rumble with Tom Cruise. The singer has challenged 56-year-old celebrity action star Tom Cruise for an MMA fight.

Bieber took to Twitter on Sunday night to challenge Cruise, the star of the Mission: Impossible franchise, to a fight “in the octagon” and openly asked who would be prepared to stage the bout.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor jumped into the bandwagon. He said that he’d be keen to host the event on a “McGregor Sports and Entertainment” card, but he’d also challenge Mark Wahlberg on the same card for his stake in the UFC.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.#Shares #Streams #Dazn #Espn

McGregor Sports and Entertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

It is unclear why Bieber, 25, wants to take on the 56-year-old actor. Tom Cruise, on the other hand, hasn’t responded to the challenge, but most fans online think the star of Mission Impossible would wipe the floor with Bieber.

Cruise is known for staying in superb shape, does all his own stunts, and actually was a high school wrestler.

