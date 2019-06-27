Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Judicial remand of Khawaja brothers extended by 14 days

21 mins ago
 

An accountability court extended on Thursday the judicial remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique, for 14 days in the Paragon housing scandal.

The jail authorities presented Salman before the judge, while Saad asked for an exemption of appearance because of the ongoing budget session in the National Assembly.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the accountability watchdog has submitted a reference against the brothers in the court. They are accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, they deny the charge.

According to NAB, Saad colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form the Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority remarked that the housing project was unapproved.

The former federal minister is accused of misusing his authority and loss causing billions of rupees to the country.

