JK Rowling releases four new Harry Potter eBooks for Potterheads

Potterheads can now delve deeper into the wizarding world with four new e-books releasing this summer.
It will be a series of short, non-fiction e-books exploring the “traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter series.”
Each of the e-books will revolve around the challenges of Harry, Ron, and Hermione during their time at Hogwarts.
The titles of the books are:
Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts
Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology
Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy
Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures
Pottermore Publishing plans to feature notes, manuscript pages and sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic. They will be accompanied by line drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason in the e-books.
