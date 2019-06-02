HOME > LifeandStyle

JK Rowling releases four new Harry Potter eBooks for Potterheads

2 hours ago

Photo: Pottermore

Potterheads can now delve deeper into the wizarding world with four new e-books releasing this summer.

It will be a series of short, non-fiction e-books exploring the “traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter series.”

Each of the e-books will revolve around the challenges of Harry, Ron, and Hermione during their time at Hogwarts.

The titles of the books are:

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures

Pottermore Publishing plans to feature notes, manuscript pages and sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic. They will be accompanied by line drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason in the e-books.

TOPICS:
harry potter JK Rowling


