JI chants slogans against the government during Awam March

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and supporters chanted slogans against the government and its economic policies during its Awam March in Lahore.

The protest participants held banners and placards against the budget as they walked from Chairing Cross to Regal Chowk on Sunday.

Sirajul Haq, the party chief, said that this protest isn’t to get someone released but for the poor people in the country. The current economic policies are contrary to what the PTI leaders promised the people while staging protests on containers, he said.

The party will also stage an Awam March in Faisalabad on June 23.

Opposition parties have been staging protests against the budget 2019-2020 and what others claim is a “crackdown” against certain party leaders. Haq, however, clarified that he is protesting just against the budget, which he claimed isn’t people-friendly.

The government presented its Rs7,036 billion budget in the National Assembly on June 11. The total revenue collection target has been set at Rs6716.6 billion, of which Rs5,822.2 billion will be generated through the federal tax collection. It has also introduced new taxes.

