Japanese airline wants to start a new Islamabad flight route

Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda told Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday that Japan Airlines wants to start a flight on the Islamabad-Bangkok-Tokyo route.

“PIA has two weekly flights on the Islamabad-Beijing-Tokyo route. Japan Airlines wants to start a flight on the Islamabad-Bangkok-Tokyo route,” a press release quoted the Japanese envoy as saying.

Sarwar thanked Japan’s envoy for enhancing the Fifth Freedom Rights quota in March, 2019 from 1,300 passengers to 4,000 passengers per month and from 40 tonnes of cargo to 100 tonnes of cargo per month.

The aviation minister asked for the enhancement of the Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights capacity between Beijing and Tokyo from 4,000 monthly passengers to 5,000 monthly passengers and cargo capacity between Beijing and Tokyo from 100 tonnes per month to 200 tonnes for the designated airlines of Pakistan.

An air services agreement between Pakistan and Japan was initialed on October 17, 1961 and signed on July 12, 1962. The agreement stipulates a single airline designation with PIA being the designated airline of Pakistan and Japan Airlines the designated carrier of Japan.

