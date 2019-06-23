Islamabad police claim to have solved the Farishta murder case

The Islamabad police claim to have solved the rape and murder case of 10-year-old Farishta. She went missing on 15 and her body was found on May 22.

Operations DIG Waqaruddin Syed said, in a press conference, that they have arrested the prime suspect in the case. He said that the 50-year-old suspect is a known offender. Attempt to rape cases were registered against him in 2006 and 2017, the police officer said.

The DIG termed to the case to be a ‘blind case’ as the police didn’t have a lot of evidence. “A lot of evidence was wasted because the body was found so late,” he said. “We couldn’t use the DNA samples and there was no CCTV footage either.”

According to him, 100 policemen worked day and night on the case.

Farishta’s case came into public notice after her family staged a protest against the Islamabad police. One of the issues raised during the investigation was that the SHO of the Shahzad Town police station initially refused to register a case of her disappearance. He told the family that it seemed as if the girl had run off herself.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident and he suspended the DSP and made the SP the OSD in the case. PM Khan has also demanded an explanation from the IG and operations DG over police negligence.

