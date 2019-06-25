Tuesday, June 25, 2019  | 21 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Islamabad man arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old stepdaughter

43 mins ago
 

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 10-year-old stepdaughter in Islamabad, Bari Imam, police said on Tuesday. 

The survivor shared the incident with her mother after initially remaining quite as she felt humiliated.

Police filed a complaint after outrage by the girl’s mother and arrested Tariq.

SP City Amir Niazi said the suspect was arrested after a  complaint was lodged.

“Further developments will be made as soon as the medical reports are in,” he added.

Tariq had married the girl’s mother six years ago.

