Islamabad High Court stops removal of federal tax ombudsman

The Islamabad High Court suspended on Friday the notification of the removal of Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera.

The notification was suspended because Sukhera had challenged the federal government’s decision to remove him in the Islamabad High Court.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah suspended the decision and sought a reply from the federal government within two weeks.

The federal government removed Sukhera on Thursday. The notification was issued by the minister for law and justice after approval from President Arif Alvi.

In 2018, Lahore’s anti-terrorism court indicted former inspector general of the Punjab police, Sukhera, and 114 other accused in the 2014 Model Town incident.

