Islamabad court unhappy over poor arrangements for marsh crocodile

It based its argument on a report submitted by the WWF-Pakistan which states that the crocodile has been kept under deplorable conditions at the Marghazar Zoo.The report also reads that if not given proper care, the crocodile may not survive.The Islamabad High Court has given three days to the zoo's management to take necessary steps to prevent any further harm to the crocodile.Marghazar Zoo Deputy Director M Bilal appeared in court. He said that the zoo management is not in a position to take proper care of the crocodile due to insufficient funds.IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that animals have greater rights than humans. If something does happen to the crocodile, action will be taken against those responsible, he said.The judge directed the animals to be transferred to another zoo or sanctuary if funds were not available.The climate change secretary has been asked to submit a report in this regard too.