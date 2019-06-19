Islamabad court stays further action in Imran Farooq murder case

The Islamabad High Court has stopped a trial court from further proceedings into the Imran Farooq murder case.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb ruled that until a final decision is made in the FIA’s petition in the case, the court will not proceed with the case.

The FIA filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the trial court’s May 30 decision in the Imran Farooq case. Attorney General Anwar Mansoor and a British High Commission representative were present during Wednesday’s hearing. Mansoor told the court that the FIA had asked the trial court for two months to collect evidence from Britain but the court had rejected their request.

It instead told them to file the final statements on June 20. FIA public prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz asked to have the trial court’s order overturned and on May 30 an ATC rejected his request.

The high court has issued notices to the suspects in the case. Dr Farooq, a leader of the MQM, was killed in 2010 near his London residence.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.