‘Islam has nothing to do with terrorism’

The OIC needs to stand for the sentiments of the Muslim world and make it known to the world how much love and respect we have for our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), says Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Leaders from across the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met in Saudi Arabia early Saturday for the 14th session of the Islamic Summit.

PM Khan started his maiden speech at the OIC by raising the issue of Islamophobia, saying that islam had nothing to do with terrorism.

He said he felt the response from the Muslim Ummah and OIC was lacking when someone from the West blasphemed the Prophet.

“The OIC — us heads of states — owes a responsibility to the Muslim world […] when somebody blasphemes our Prophet (PBUH), it is a failure of the OIC that we have not been able to explain to the western countries the love and affection we feel for our Holy Prophet,” said the premier.

“We must explain to Western countries through platforms such as UN that they cannot hurt the [religious] sentiments of 1.3 billion people under the garb of freedom of expression,” he said.

He urged the leaders present at the summit to stand against the oppression of Muslims in the world and said the atrocities and barbarism against Muslims must end.

He also called on the OIC to stand up against the oppression of Palestinians, Kashmiris.

“The Kashmiris are making a political struggle for their freedom and they must be given their right to self-determination,” he said.

Before the summit, the PM met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the presidents of Egypt and Afghanistan.

