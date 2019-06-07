HOME > Technology

Instagram rolls out karaoke lyrics to win over TikTok

Facebook-owned app Instagram has stepped up its game by introducing karaoke lyrics on stories.

Instagram revealed this feature in a demo video that featured the 17-year-old teen pop sensation, Billie Eilish. Her song My Strange Addiction can be heard playing in the video as the lyrics pop up on the screen.

To use the feature, first select the music lens or sticker. After choosing the song, the lyrics will be displayed that can further be customised by choosing different animation styles.

Instagram had earlier added a music sticker, where users could play music behind their stories.

On its support page, Instagram explains, “Add a music sticker and search for a song. If lyrics are available for the song you select, you can choose different fonts and designs for them, and you can edit which part of the song you want to play. When someone watches your story, they can tap the lyrics to learn more about the artist or listen to more of the song.”

The company rolled out the feature to stay in competition with global teen sensation app TikTok which gained popularity because of its lip-syncing feature and vast music database.

