Indian TV producer Sohan Chauhan found dead in a lake

Sohan Chauhan, the producer of popular Indian shows India’s Got Talent and Master Chef India, was found dead in Goregaon, India Today reported Wednesday.

His body was discovered at the Nancy Lake of Royal Palms Society in Goregaon. He got married six months ago and lived at Royal Palms with his wife.

The police said that his wife was in Delhi at the time of the incident. The police have registered an accidental death report and launched an investigation into his death. They reportedly did not find any torture marks on his body.

According to the CCTV footage, Chauhan was seen leaving the building on Sunday with a bottle in his hand.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report. As of now, there has been nothing suspicious about this death,” said senior inspector of Aarey police station, Vijayalakshmi Hiremath.

