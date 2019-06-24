Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Indian Muslim, beaten, forced to chant Ram slogans, dies

1 hour ago
 

Photo courtesy: @JharkhandJanad1

Tabraiz Ansari, a Muslim man who was beaten up and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” by a mob in Jharkand on June 18, died of his injuries in a hospital.

The 24-year-old was in police custody. According to the police, Ansari was caught stealing a motorcycle.

A senior police official told Scroll.in that Ansari was “ill-treated” by the villagers. “When the police got information [about him], they went to the spot and took him into custody, along with a motorcycle,” the official said.

The official claimed that the man fell ill in custody and was shifted to a hospital where he died.

Ansari’s wife, however, filed an FIR against the assault video.

According to the FIR, the mob didn’t only beat him but also forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.

