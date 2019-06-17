India to build its own space station by 2030

India will launch its own space station in 2030 in order to enhance its space ambitions, reported Engadget.

A space station is an artificial habitual satellite. It is designed to remain in space for an extended period of time.

The plan was revealed by Indian Space Research Organization Chief K Sivan. This space station, however, would be a small one which can accommodate astronauts for up to 15 to 20 days.

The space station will be big enough to carry out microgravity experiments. India will join the likes of the US, Russia, and China after it gets its own space station.

The country is now focused on an uncrewed lander mission to the moon which has been planned for July 15.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.