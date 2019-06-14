HOME > News

India stops Sikh pilgrims from entering Pakistan for Jor Mela

40 mins ago

In this file photo, Indian Sikh pilgrims pose on a train bound for Pakistan at the railway station at Attari, some 35kms from Amritsar, on November 21, 2018, as they prepare to leave for Lahore to mark the 549th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. (AFP)

The Indian government barred 146 Sikh pilgrims from reaching Pakistan to attend the death anniversary of their religious leader Guru Arjan Dev Jee (Jor Mela) on Friday.

Pakistani officials were waiting for the Sikh pilgrims at the Wagah railway station when they were informed that the train wasn’t allowed to enter Pakistan.

No one should be stopped from performing their religious rituals, Tara Singh, a Sikh Gurudwara leader, said. “It is inappropriate to bar people from practicing their religion because of politics,” he added.

Other Sikh leaders also condemned India for stopping the special train carrying Sikh pilgrims.

“Our brothers who are sitting there… Sikhs across the world and Pakistani Sikhs should record their protest,” Pakistani Sikh leader Bishan Singh told SAMAA TV.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Aero India India Jor Mela Pakistan sikh
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.