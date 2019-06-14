India stops Sikh pilgrims from entering Pakistan for Jor Mela

The Indian government barred 146 Sikh pilgrims from reaching Pakistan to attend the death anniversary of their religious leader Guru Arjan Dev Jee (Jor Mela) on Friday.

Pakistani officials were waiting for the Sikh pilgrims at the Wagah railway station when they were informed that the train wasn’t allowed to enter Pakistan.

No one should be stopped from performing their religious rituals, Tara Singh, a Sikh Gurudwara leader, said. “It is inappropriate to bar people from practicing their religion because of politics,” he added.

Other Sikh leaders also condemned India for stopping the special train carrying Sikh pilgrims.

“Our brothers who are sitting there… Sikhs across the world and Pakistani Sikhs should record their protest,” Pakistani Sikh leader Bishan Singh told SAMAA TV.

