India frees six Pakistani prisoners

Six Pakistani nationals were released on Friday by the Indian authorities as a goodwill gesture. The Indian Border Security Force handed them over to Rangers at the Wagah Border in Lahore.

They have been identified as Nawab Khan, Shah Jahan, Amir, Azra Bibi, Ishrat Bibi, and a child, Shaista.

Related: Pakistan releases 100 Indian fishermen

They were prisoned in India last year after their overstayed their visa.

In April, Pakistan released 360 Indian prisoners after New Delhi sent a note verbale to Islamabad asking it to release prisoners who have completed their sentences. The prisoners were fishermen detained by the Pakistani Coastguard for illegally fishing in the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian Sea. The last batch of 60 prisoners, comprising five fishermen and 55 others crossed the Wagha Border on April 29.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.