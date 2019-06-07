HOME > News

India frees six Pakistani prisoners

2 mins ago

Six Pakistani nationals were released on Friday by the Indian authorities as a goodwill gesture. The Indian Border Security Force handed them over to Rangers at the Wagah Border in Lahore.

They have been identified as Nawab Khan, Shah Jahan, Amir, Azra Bibi, Ishrat Bibi, and a child, Shaista.

Related: Pakistan releases 100 Indian fishermen

They were prisoned in India last year after their overstayed their visa.

In April, Pakistan released 360 Indian prisoners after New Delhi sent a note verbale to Islamabad asking it to release prisoners who have completed their sentences. The prisoners were fishermen detained by the Pakistani Coastguard for illegally fishing in the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian Sea. The last batch of 60 prisoners, comprising five fishermen and 55 others crossed the Wagha Border on April 29.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India PAKISTANI PRISONERS wagah border


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Visa, Pakistani prisoners, Pakistan, India, Wagah Border, Lahore
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.