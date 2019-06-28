Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump next month: report

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to meet US President Donald Trump next month, Independent Urdu reported.

Quoting sources, the website reported that PM Khan will leave for a three-day visit to the US on July 20 and is expected to hold a one-on-one meeting with President Trump.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also accompany the prime minister.

In an interview with Geo News on Thursday, FM Qureshi had also confirmed that PM Khan will meet the US president but he didn’t reveal the date of the meeting.

They are expected to discuss bilateral, trade relations and the Afghan peace process.

In March, Trump said relations between the US and Pakistan are “very good”.

The brief remarks released by the White House came as Trump prepared to depart for Ohio. Trump had said his administration will soon be meeting with Pakistani officials.

The Trump administration cut off $300 million in military aid to Pakistan last year, saying that Islamabad has not done enough to fight armed rebels at home or close safe havens for fighters in neighbouring Afghanistan.

However, recently tensions between the US and Pakistan have thawed with Trump praising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s role in facilitating the Afghan peace process. In February, Trump had said the US has developed a “much better” relationship recently with Pakistan and had added that the US may set up some meetings with Pakistan.

