Imran Khan should form a commission for brain inspection: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb slammed the advice given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Pakistan cricket team to win today’s match against India.

The traditional rivals are meeting in the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament for the seventh time. India have won all previous six meetings.

In a series of tweets, the premier suggested the ways that Pakistan can win the match. “In order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz [Pakistan skipper] must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because ‘Raillu Kattas’ rarely perform under pressure – especially the intense kind that will be generated today,” he wrote in one of the tweets.

Related: PM Khan encourages Pakistan team to fight till last ball

Aurangzeb criticised this particular tweet and said that the entire nation is praying for the team, but the “stupid” prime minister is calling them a ‘rallu katta’. The term is informally used to refer to people who change sides frequently.

“A commission should be formed to inspect PM Khan’s brain,” she remarked. People usually encourage the teams they are supporting, but Imran Khan demotivated the Pakistani team, Aurangzeb added.

“We are proud of each and every player representing Pakistan at the international forum,” she added. “Pakistan will win for sure.”

Pakistan started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a loss to West Indies but the side bounced back to beat hosts England in their second game. Their third fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. They went on to suffer a defeat at the hands of Australia.

India, on the other hand, are undefeated in the tournament at the moment. They started their campaign with a win over South Africa and went on to beat Australia. Their third fixture against New Zealand was washed out.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.