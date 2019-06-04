HOME > Politics

Imran Khan is responsible for crisis in the country: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
Says Justice Isa is an independent judge



PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is responsible for “ongoing crisis” in the country.

“All of us will have to sit together to pull out the country from this crisis,” Sanaullah told SAMAA TV. "I'm talking about minus Imran Khan,” he added.

The PML-N Punjab president said that an All Parties Conference will be held after Eid and it will devise a strategy for the protest against the government.

“If the government fails to get its budget approved in the parliament then that is no-confidence,” he remarked.

Sanaullah also criticized the ruling PTI for filing a reference against Supreme Court Judge Qazi Faez Isa.

“Justice Qazi Faez Isa is an independent and honourable judge,” he said. “You can criticize a judge's decision without maligning him.”

The PML-N leader said that it is unfair to accuse a judge of misconduct and file a reference against him just because someone dislikes his decision.
 
Imran Khan pmln PTI QAZI FAEZ ISA rana sanaullah


