IMF doesn’t support amnesty schemes, says country representative

The IMF does not support the Pakistan government’s amnesty schemes.

The IMF’s resident representative Teresa Daban Sanchez told SAMAA TV that the fund doesn’t support amnesty schemes in general because they discourage tax payers.

Amnesty schemes are only beneficial for a short time, she said. We have noted that amnesty schemes actually end up costing countries a lot, she said.

Instead, the IMF wants Pakistan to develop good policies.

The IMF programme Pakistan entered is going to start on July 1. As part of the programme, it will be giving the country $6 billion but Pakistan needs to make a lot of changes. Part of these changes include higher electricity and gas rates and other economic reforms.

