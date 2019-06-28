Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Economy

IMF doesn’t support amnesty schemes, says country representative

1 hour ago
 

The IMF does not support the Pakistan government’s amnesty schemes.

The IMF’s resident representative Teresa Daban Sanchez told SAMAA TV that the fund doesn’t support amnesty schemes in general because they discourage tax payers.

Amnesty schemes are only beneficial for a short time, she said. We have noted that amnesty schemes actually end up costing countries a lot, she said.

Instead, the IMF wants Pakistan to develop good policies.

The IMF programme Pakistan entered is going to start on July 1. As part of the programme, it will be giving the country $6 billion but Pakistan needs to make a lot of changes. Part of these changes include higher electricity and gas rates and other economic reforms.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
imf Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
What to do with your Rs40,000 bonds?
What to do with your Rs40,000 bonds?
economy
How safe is the new tax profiling system?
How safe is the new tax profiling system?
economy
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.