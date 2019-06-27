Illegal constructions have become common in Islamabad, says SC judge

Illegal constructions and violations of the master plan are becoming very common in Islamabad, remarked Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing the Bani Gala encroachment case on Thursday.

If the master plan is reviewed then it’s possible that some part of illegal constructions could be regularised, he said.

An official of the climate change ministry told the court that the matter pertaining to amending the zoning regulations will be decided soon. A decision will be made regarding shanty towns, hospitals, and educational institutes too, he added.

The CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad also submitted their reports.

The lawyer for the CDA said sites have been chosen for the installation of sewerage and water treatment plants, adding that they have identified land that will be used for disposal of waste.

Justice Bandial said that the work should be handed over to the MCI if they have identified the sites.

Punjab’s additional advocate-general said they are setting up treatment plants for the waste coming from the Korang Nullah.

Justice Bandial said that the work on sewerage lines should be completed soon. He remarked that more work needs to be done other than punishing people who throw waste in drains. Steps should be taken to raise awareness among the people, the judge added.

The court ordered the CDA and the Punjab government to submit progress reports by the next hearing. The case has been adjourned for a month.

