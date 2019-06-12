Court dismisses gunman Sikandar Hayat’s sentence suspension plea

The Islamabad High Court rejected on Wednesday a petition seeking suspension of a 16-year sentence for Sikandar Hayat, a gunman who held the city hostage six years ago.

The IHC had reserved its decision on Sikandar’s appeal on April 13.

The court said in its verdict that the prosecution had proven charges against the accused and he will have to complete his sentence.

On August 15, 2013, Sikandar, armed with an automatic weapon and accompanied by his wife and children, had driven into the middle of Islamabad where he fired in the air and started a standoff with the police.

Zamrud Khan, a PPP leader, tried to stop him, after which he was shot and arrested by the police.

A case was registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Kohsar police station.

He was awarded a 16-year prison sentence by an ATC in May, 2017. His wife was acquitted.

