Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Hyderabad police arrest suspected murderer of journalist Ilyas Warsi

1 hour ago
 

Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Ilyas Warsi, a journalist whose body was found in his apartment on June 15.

Warsi was working for Sindhi newspaper Daily Kawish.

According to a police spokesperson, one of the suspects, Ahmed, killed the journalist over a financial dispute. The other one, Shoaib, facilitated the suspected murderer, police said.

The law enforcers say Ahmed has made a confessional statement, admitting that he murdered a journalist. Ahmed reportedly told police that he hit Warsi’s head with a hammer and then suffocated him.

Police seized the murder weapons, the spokesperson said in a statement issued to reporters. He said the arrests were made by a special team with the help of finger prints, DNA and other forensic evidence. Hyderabad SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh formed the team.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
