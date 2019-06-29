Saturday, June 29, 2019  | 25 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza denied bail in fake accounts case

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court rejected on Saturday the bail applications of two suspects in the fake accounts case, Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza.

In its order, the court came down hard on corruption in the country. It said people involved in corruption will not be given any relief.

Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani rejected their petitions. They noted that the petitioners were involved in the fake accounts case and held senior positions in banks at which the accounts were made. Lawai was the head of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and Summit Bank at the time and Raza a Senior Vice-President at Summit Bank.

The bail requests made on medical grounds cannot be given on merit, said the judges. Corruption is being used in the country like a king’s terminology, observed the judges, who said it is the court’s responsibility to stop this.

Lawai and Raza are both close aides of former president Asif Ali Zardari, who has also been implicated in the case. He is currently in NAB custody in the same case. They were arrested in July in the first case registered in the fake accounts saga.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
fake accounts Hussain Lawai
 
