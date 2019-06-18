Hussain Asghar to head PM’s debt inquiry commission

NAB Deputy Chairperson Hussain Asghar is going to head the “high-power” inquiry commission constituted to investigate the debts taken in the last 10 years by the previous governments.

This was decided in a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The commission will investigate the loans taken by Pakistan between 2008 and 2018.

Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Mirza Shehzad Akbar confirmed Asghar’s appointment in a press conference held after the cabinet meeting.

Akbar said that a notification for Asghar will be released by tomorrow (Wednesday). “No mega project or dam was built from foreign loans. The commission will investigate whether the loans were utilised as according to the requirement and need,” he said.

Asghar has earlier served as a director for Punjab’s anti-corruption establishment and the Federal Investigation Agency.

In his post-budget address to the nation the premier had announced the decision to establish the commission.

He had said that FIA, IB, ISI, FBR and SECP representatives will be part of the inquiry commission. He claimed that the country’s debt rose to Rs97,000 billion in the last 10 years.

PM Khan had accused the opposition parties of destabilising the country. “Three ambassadors told me that foreign investors want to invest in Pakistan but they are afraid of chaos in the country,” he said.

