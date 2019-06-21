Friday, June 21, 2019  | 17 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

HRCP to document human rights situation in KP’s merged districts

6 mins ago
 

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan will start a fact-finding mission from tomorrow (Saturday) to study the pace and impact of the merger of the former Federally Administered Tribal Agencies with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press statement issued on Friday, HRCP said that the mission team will, in particular, aim to observe and understand any human rights implications of this process, while documenting the human rights situation of residents of erstwhile FATA.

HRCP’s mission team for the first leg of this exercise will include HRCP Co-Chairperson Uzma Noorani, HRCP Punjab Vice Chairperson Salima Hashmi and former Senator Farhatullah Babar.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.