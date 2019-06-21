HRCP to document human rights situation in KP’s merged districts

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan will start a fact-finding mission from tomorrow (Saturday) to study the pace and impact of the merger of the former Federally Administered Tribal Agencies with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press statement issued on Friday, HRCP said that the mission team will, in particular, aim to observe and understand any human rights implications of this process, while documenting the human rights situation of residents of erstwhile FATA.

HRCP’s mission team for the first leg of this exercise will include HRCP Co-Chairperson Uzma Noorani, HRCP Punjab Vice Chairperson Salima Hashmi and former Senator Farhatullah Babar.

