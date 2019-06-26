Wednesday, June 26, 2019 | 22 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
PML-N divided into the Nawaz and Shehbaz leagues: Sheikh Rashid
Afghan president Ghani reaches Pakistan tomorrow
Avengers: Endgame unveils new poster ahead of re-release
Zardari withdraws bail applications in Park Lane, Tosha Khana cases
Heavy rain batters Multan’s ancient Shah Rukn-e-Alam shrine
Amjad Malik
53 mins ago
The tomb's wall has started to crumble
Heavy rains battered the 700-year-old Shah Rukn-e-Alam shrine in Multan with cracks appearing in the pillars of its enclosure and entrance gate on Wednesday.
The floor of the shrine caved in because of the rain.
Devotees and tourists appeared to be disappointed with the dilapidated condition of the mausoleum of Sufi saint Sheikh Rukn-ud-Din Abul Fateh, commonly referred to as Shah Rukn-e-Alam.
One such visitor, Ahmed, said he goes to the shrine every year. "As soon as I entered today, I saw many cracks at the [entrance] door," he said.
He urged caretakers of the shrine and the auqaf department to get the structure repaired.
The boundary wall of the tomb, which was repaired in 1972, has also started to crumble.
Archaeology Director Ghulam Mohammad said they had written to the auqaf department after which funds had been allocated. The repair work will start as soon as the tendering finishes.
The devotees said that the auqaf and archaeology departments should pay immediate attention to repairing the site.
Over the years, the shrine has become a place Multan is identified by worldwide.
TOPICS:
Multan
rains
Shah Rukn-e-Alam shrine
