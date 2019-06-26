Heavy rain batters Multan’s ancient Shah Rukn-e-Alam shrine

The tomb's wall has started to crumble

The floor of the shrine caved in because of the rain.Devotees and tourists appeared to be disappointed with the dilapidated condition of the mausoleum of Sufi saint Sheikh Rukn-ud-Din Abul Fateh, commonly referred to as Shah Rukn-e-Alam.One such visitor, Ahmed, said he goes to the shrine every year. "As soon as I entered today, I saw many cracks at the [entrance] door," he said.He urged caretakers of the shrine and the auqaf department to get the structure repaired.The boundary wall of the tomb, which was repaired in 1972, has also started to crumble.Archaeology Director Ghulam Mohammad said they had written to the auqaf department after which funds had been allocated. The repair work will start as soon as the tendering finishes.The devotees said that the auqaf and archaeology departments should pay immediate attention to repairing the site.Over the years, the shrine has become a place Multan is identified by worldwide.