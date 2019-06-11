Hamza’s arrest was just a distraction, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz believes Hamza Shahbaz’s arrest was nothing more than a distraction. She thinks that the government didn’t want people to think about its upcoming budget.

“Making arrests to distract people from historical failures like the economic survey and budget cannot save you from the rage and fury of the people,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

PML-N Hamza Shahbaz was taken into NAB custody today (Tuesday) after his bail was cancelled by the Lahore High Court.

Related: PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz taken into custody after bail cancelled

She remarked that the National Accountability Bureau runs on the commands of its puppet, the prime minister. “NAB, which runs on the commands of its puppet Prime Minister, has crossed all the limits.” She added that such people cannot be saved from their fate. The government will not be able to save itself by hiding behind arrests, she said.

“Hamza! Keep your head high, the puppet’s show is about to end, Inshallah,” she added.

Maryam said the prime minister is a fool and his government is fake. “The fool and his fake government can do anything, but PML-N will always be the nation’s voice,” she said.

Related: Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20

She said jail is not a new thing for either Hamza or the PML-N. “This fragile, fake and taking-its-last-breath government is like a sand wall.”

‘Harassment against opposition’

Hamza Shahbaz has been arrested in a case which was in its investigation stage, said PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal.

Related: Court extends Hamza Shahbaz’s bail till May 8

He remarked that the opposition members, who have been now arrested, have been cooperating with NAB. “They were present in every hearing and appeared before the court to answer the questions instead of delaying the investigation,” Iqbal told SAMAA TV.

“This is a preplanned conspiracy of the government,” he added. Iqbal said the government wants to silence the voice of opposition to hide their own failures.

He remarked that the government has set a “non-democratic example” by arresting the national assembly’s leader of the opposition [Shahbaz Sharif], the Punjab Assembly’s leader of the opposition [Hamza Shahbaz] and the co-chairperson of the PPP [Asif Ali Zardari].

Related: Zardari arrest: Is this the making of Bilawal Bhutto?

“These arrests reflect their political agenda to end opposition,” he remarked.

He referred to a recent interview of the chairperson NAB in which he accepted that they were not taking action against the government as it [government] will stop functioning. Hamza cannot fight a one-sided case, he said, adding that he [Hamza] was restricted to review the documents on which the NAB was building its case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.