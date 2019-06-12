HOME > News

Hamza Shahbaz remanded into NAB custody for 14 days

A Lahore accountability court remanded on Wednesday PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz into NAB custody for 14 days.

He will be presented in court again on June 26. It had reserved its verdict earlier in the day. Hamza was taken into NAB custody on Tuesday after the Lahore High Court cancelled his bail. He is being investigated in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani and assets beyond known means of income cases.

He told the media yesterday that he would quit politics if NAB finds a single shred of evidence of corruption.

Outside the NAB court, a skirmish took place between lawyers, PML-N workers and the police. An incident also occurred between PML-N MPA Rukhsana Kausar and female police officers. Kausar is claiming she didn’t slap anyone and that the police are making false statements.

