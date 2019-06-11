Hamza and Zardari have looted the country, says Fawad Chaudhry

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has laid the foundation of a strong accountability process in the country.

Commenting on the arrests of PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz, he said both the leaders should’ve been arrested earlier. “Both were involved in corrupt practices and looted national exchequer”.

He said that FIA found 5,000 accounts linked to Zardari’s 31 accounts. “The money of Sindh’s people was being collected in 31 different bank accounts linking to Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal House,” he added.

Chaudhry claimed that the money was being shifted to the UAE, the USA and France. “This was the hard-earned money of the people of Sindh,” he remarked.

He said that similarly Hamza Shehbaz, Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif’s money was being transferred to London and other countries.

“All the Sharifs were taking the money from innocent Pakistanis to fill their own pockets,” he said, adding that this money could’ve been used to reduce poverty and build schools and hospitals.

He remarked that the arrests of Asif Ali Zardari and Hamza Shahbaz have no element of political victimisation in them. “The cases against them were not registered by the PTI government.” He explained that these cases were filed by the PML-N and PPP against one another.

‘No one is above the law’

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan remarked that the courts and institutions are free in Naya Pakistan. “No one is above the law,” she said while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

“In Naya Pakistan, all-powerful political leaders and personalities will be held accountable for their actions.”

She remarked that the National Accountability Bureau is an independent organisation and the government has nothing to do with it.

Lamenting the stance of opposition on the arrest of corrupt leaders, Dr Awan said that they are ignorant of the problems of masses but are protecting their own vested interests.

PML-N Hamza Shahbaz was taken into NAB custody on Tuesday after his bail was cancelled by the Lahore High Court. A day earlier, Zardari was arrested from outside for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

