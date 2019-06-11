HOME > News

Hammad Azhar will present the budget instead of Hafeez Shaikh

3 hours ago

Photo: Hammad Azhar/ Twitter

The first federal budget of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will be presented by Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar.

According to the rules of business, the Adviser to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh cannot present the budget in the National Assembly because he is not an elected member of the parliament.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, however, briefed the federal cabinet on the budget.

Azhar said that he is prepared to answer all questions raised by the opposition regarding the budget. The PTI government will be presenting a balanced budget today (Tuesday).

Tell us what you think:

