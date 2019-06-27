Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Government

Hajj flights start from July 5

2 hours ago
 

The Civil Aviation Authority has announced the Hajj flight schedule for 2019.

According to the schedule, the first pre-Hajj flight of a private airline will depart from Karachi on July 5, said a CAA spokesperson.

The flight operations will continue till August 5.

The CAA spokesperson said that every possible facility will be provided to the pilgrims. He added that FIA’s separate counters will be established at the airport for ease of the immigration process.

On June 24, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri had said that the PTI-led federal government was committed to provide all facilities to Hajj pilgrims.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the intending pilgrims are being intimated about their flights through letters and SMS.

The flight schedule is also available on the ministry’s website.

