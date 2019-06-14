‘Govt using pressure tactics to get rid of political opponents’

You can all see the pressures the government is putting on NAB to detain its political opponents, says PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

These blackmail tactics won’t work, he said. The PPP chairperson was speaking at a press conference held after the arrest of his aunt, Faryal Talpur.

Pakistan’s accountability bureau arrested MPA Faryal on Friday. She is being investigated in a corruption case.

A team has been summoned to conduct her medical examination. NAB is expected to seek her remand from an accountability court on Saturday.

On June 10, NAB had arrested Bilawal’s father Asif Ali Zardari in a money laundering case after the Islamabad High Court had rejected his bail in the case.

Reacting to the twin arrests, Bilawal said Zardari was arrested on the day of the unveiling of the Economic Survey and Faryal Talpur on budget day. This is political engineering, he said.

“Khan sb spoke of justice, but since his government has come into power, we feel that there is not one, but to Pakistans,” said Bilawal.

Our economy is being destroyed and politicians targeted. Our media is not free. Pressure is being put on the judiciary. Honourable judges are being removed through conspiracies. MNAs are being censored in the National Assembly. This is a cowardly government. Imran Khan is a coward, he said.

We will not let you destroy the democratic values my family has fought and given sacrifices for, he said. He warned the premier, saying that he should remember that he won’t always stay in power.

We can topple the government if we want, but choose not to. He said PPP believes a government should be allowed to complete its tenure.

He said these concerns will be discussed in an upcoming All Parties Conference.

