Govt forcibly got budget passed, claims Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected on Friday the budget for next fiscal year, claiming that the “incompetent government” got it passed forcibly.

The PPP chairman said neither was voting held for budget’s passage, nor were the opposition members given a chance to debate it.

“Two other bills were also approved along with the finance bill through manipulation,” he alleged.

“Farmers and labourers are being murdered economically,” Bilawal said, describing the federal budget as an “attack on Sindh’s rights.”

He urged the masses to “rise against this oppression.”

The PPP chairman once again criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan, questioning, “Why should we not call a person selected who cannot bring his own finance minister and budget.”

He further announced launching a mass contact campaign by holding a rally in Gujar Khan on Saturday.