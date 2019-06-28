Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Money

Govt forcibly got budget passed, claims Bilawal

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected on Friday the budget for next fiscal year, claiming that the “incompetent government” got it passed forcibly.

The PPP chairman said neither was voting held for budget’s passage, nor were the opposition members given a chance to debate it.

“Two other bills were also approved along with the finance bill through manipulation,” he alleged.

“Farmers and labourers are being murdered economically,” Bilawal said, describing the federal budget as an “attack on Sindh’s rights.”

He urged the masses to “rise against this oppression.”

The PPP chairman once again criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan, questioning, “Why should we not call a person selected who cannot bring his own finance minister and budget.”

He further announced launching a mass contact campaign by holding a rally in Gujar Khan on Saturday.

 
TOPICS:
bilawal bhutto zardari budget government PPP
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Budget, Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.