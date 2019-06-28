Government decides to increase stipend for nurses

Nurses were seen celebrating after the government agreed on Friday to increase their allowance.

PM’s Adviser on Health Dr Zafarullah Mirza said that the per diem and mess allowance of the nurses has been increased. Per diem allowance is a specific amount of money an organization gives an individual to cover their everyday expenses.

Initially, the nurses were getting Rs6,860 per diem allowance. It has now been increased to Rs20,000, he said.

Their mess allowance has been increased to Rs8,000 from Rs500.

A nurse said that they have been struggling for this for the last five years. “I am so glad that the government has decided to increase our stipend,” she said.

The health adviser has assured the young doctors that their demands will be met too.

