Tuesday, June 25, 2019
HOME > Work

Government bars 12 foreign companies from recruiting Pakistanis

12 mins ago
 

Pakistani window cleaners work on a building in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on 6 September 2014 (File photo: AFP)

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) barred 12 foreign recruiting firms from hiring Pakistani workers due to a non-compliance of the employment code which had led to problems for the emigrants.

The bureau had blacklisted the companies this year for not ensuring the promised jobs and timely salaries. Besides this, fake visas had also been issued, a top official told APP on Tuesday.

The official said that six recruitment agencies from Azerbaijan and three from Iraq and Oman each had been barred from recruiting Pakistani manpower after thorough examination of complaints received from the affected workers and the country’s Community Welfare Attaches.

The blacklisted firms included Shah International F/S LLC, Nazar Motors LLC, Lardak LLC, Ay Si Vi LLC, Arkuita LLC, Citizen Munawwar Latifi, Shirka Ardh Al-Muheet, Shirka Amwaj Ul-Bahar, Shirka Seeufue Ul-Badar, Catalyst Contract Trading Company Fourth Union Reconstruction LLC and Dar Ul Riyan International LLC.

TOPICS:
Foreign Companies Pakistan
 
