Saturday, June 29, 2019  | 25 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Generals should be held accountable too: Mashhood

3 hours ago
 
Says he won't seek pre-arrest bail in corruption case



PML-N leader Rana Mashhood, who was barred from leaving for at the Lahore airport Saturday morning, said he will not seek pre-arrest bail and face the inquiry against him.

“How could they stop me?” Mashhood said after being stopped from leaving the country. He was informed by the immigration officials that his name was on the blacklist.

He will appear before NAB on July 8 in connection to a reference over embezzlement of funds during the Punjab Youth Festival. He has been told to bring his records with him.

“I will not seek pre-arrest bail in the case,” he told SAMAA TV in an interview. “I will face them [NAB].”

The PML-N leader said that he didn’t commit any crime. I will expose them, he added.

“The army is necessary for the country’s security,” Mashhood said. However, he said that “some people who are sitting above the army are putting a question mark on the institution's name.”

The PML-N leader said that the generals should also be held accountable just as politicians are.

The former Punjab minister claimed that he received messages from unknown numbers, asking him to stop speaking on television talks shows and in the assembly.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Army Rana Mashhood
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Rana Mashhood, PMLN, Army, NAB
 
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Lahore's pigeons are vanishing in plain sight
Lahore’s pigeons are vanishing in plain sight
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.