Generals should be held accountable too: Mashhood

Says he won't seek pre-arrest bail in corruption case

"How could they stop me?" Mashhood said after being stopped from leaving the country. He was informed by the immigration officials that his name was on the blacklist.He will appear before NAB on July 8 in connection to a reference over embezzlement of funds during the Punjab Youth Festival. He has been told to bring his records with him."I will not seek pre-arrest bail in the case," he told SAMAA TV in an interview. "I will face them [NAB]."The PML-N leader said that he didn't commit any crime. I will expose them, he added."The army is necessary for the country's security," Mashhood said. However, he said that "some people who are sitting above the army are putting a question mark on the institution's name."The PML-N leader said that the generals should also be held accountable just as politicians are.The former Punjab minister claimed that he received messages from unknown numbers, asking him to stop speaking on television talks shows and in the assembly.