Rangers arrested four suspected street criminals from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Soldier Bazaar early Sunday morning.

The suspects have been identified as Muhammad Ateeq, Ali Faisal, Muhabullah and Nusratullah.

The Rangers spokesperson said that they were wanted in different cases of street crime and robberies.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from their possession too.

