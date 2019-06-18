HOME > Local

Four people killed in Nankana Sahib firing

18 mins ago

Four people were killed and five injured early Tuesday morning in firing between two groups in Nankana Sahib.

The DPO said that rivalry between two groups of Baga Chak has been ongoing since some time.

A fight erupted between members of the two groups in which a few people were injured. One group took its injured members to a hospital, but the second group was present there already, according to the police.

The groups opened fire on each other on the premises of a hospital.

The firing created chaos at the hospital. The situation was brought under control after the police reached the site.

Punjab IG has taken notice of the incident and asked the DPO for a report on it.

