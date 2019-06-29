Four missing persons resurface

Balochistan home department confirmed on Saturday that four people, who were missing, have resurfaced.

Three of them belonged to Quetta and one is from Mastung, the home department said. However, it didn’t shed light on how they came back.

The missing persons commission under the chairmanship of Justice (retired) Fazlur Rehman heard the missing person cases for the sixth consecutive day. The commission heard 72 cases in the last five days.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.