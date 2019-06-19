Four Lahore policemen suspended for injuring a man

Lahore’s Dolphin Force has once again come under fire for injuring a motorcyclist on Gurumangat Road. Four policemen have been suspended.

The man, identified as Ali Raza, said that he was riding his motorcycle when two shots were fired at him. One hit his vehicle and the other his leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police said, however, that they told Raza to stop his vehicle and fired shots after he failed to do so.

The Punjab IG has taken notice of the incident and called for a report.

Related: Dolphin force foils bank robbery in Lahore, saves Rs90m, 20kg of gold

Raza’s parents have asked the prime minister to take notice and ensure that justice is dispensed.

The police assured that the case will be investigated but they have yet to file an FIR.

The Dolphin Force is an elite security unit of the Punjab police. Their main job is to curb street crime.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.