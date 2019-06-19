Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Four Lahore policemen suspended for injuring a man

42 mins ago

Photo: Dolphin Force/Facebook

Lahore’s Dolphin Force has once again come under fire for injuring a motorcyclist on Gurumangat Road. Four policemen have been suspended. 

The man, identified as Ali Raza, said that he was riding his motorcycle when two shots were fired at him. One hit his vehicle and the other his leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police said, however, that they told Raza to stop his vehicle and fired shots after he failed to do so.

The Punjab IG has taken notice of the incident and called for a report.

Related: Dolphin force foils bank robbery in Lahore, saves Rs90m, 20kg of gold

Raza’s parents have asked the prime minister to take notice and ensure that justice is dispensed.

The police assured that the case will be investigated but they have yet to file an FIR.

The Dolphin Force is an elite security unit of the Punjab police. Their main job is to curb street crime.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Dolphin Force Lahore
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Dolphin Force, Lahore, injury, shootout, firing incident, Punjab IG, Punjab
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi's poor eat now?
KMC demolishes footpath dastarkhawans: where can Karachi’s poor eat now?
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at 'technical problems' in PM's speech
WATCH: Maryam pokes fun at ‘technical problems’ in PM’s speech
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.