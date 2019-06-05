Four killed after rickshaw, van collide in Bannu

Four people were killed and three critically injured after a passenger coach and Chingchi rickshaw collided in Bannu Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred on the Kohat Road in front of the Basiya Khel police station.

The passenger coach, a hi-ace van, has been impounded and its driver, who was also injured in the accident, arrested. The rickshaw was completely destroyed.

The victims have been identified as Masmian Hazir, Faizan, Rasheed and Wahab, all of whom died on the spot. The three injured have been identified as Dilnawaz, Najeebullah and Kashif. The police and residents of the area helped get them to a hospital after the accident.

The hi-ace was going to Peshawar from Bannu.

