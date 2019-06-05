HOME > Local

Four killed after rickshaw, van collide in Bannu

51 mins ago

Four people were killed and three critically injured after a passenger coach and Chingchi rickshaw collided in Bannu Wednesday evening. 

The accident occurred on the Kohat Road in front of the Basiya Khel police station.

The passenger coach, a hi-ace van, has been impounded and its driver, who was also injured in the accident, arrested. The rickshaw was completely destroyed.

The victims have been identified as Masmian Hazir, Faizan, Rasheed and Wahab, all of whom died on the spot. The three injured have been identified as Dilnawaz, Najeebullah and Kashif. The police and residents of the area helped get them to a hospital after the accident.

The hi-ace was going to Peshawar from Bannu.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
bannu traffic accident


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Bannu, kohat road, accident,
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.