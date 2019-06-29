Four Islamabad policemen removed over negligence in Farishta murder case

Four police officers have been removed for their negligence in the Farishta murder case.

Former Shahzad Town police station SHO Ghulam Abbas, investigation officer ASI Nasir and two constables have been removed on the orders of Operations DIG Waqaruddin Syed after they were found guilty of negligence in the investigation of the disappearance and later murder of a 10-year-old girl in Islamabad.

Farishta went missing on May 15 and her body was found on May 22.

DIG Syed said during a June 23 press conference that they have arrested the prime suspect in the case. He said that the 50-year-old suspect is a known offender and attempted rape cases were registered against him in 2006 and 2017.

The DIG called it a ‘blind case’ as the police didn’t have a lot of evidence. “A lot of evidence was wasted because the body was found so late,” he said. “We couldn’t use the DNA samples and there was no CCTV footage either.”

According to him, 100 policemen worked day and night on the case.

Farishta’s case came into public notice after her family staged a protest against the Islamabad police. One of the issues raised during the investigation was that the SHO of the Shahzad Town police station initially refused to register a case of her disappearance. He told the family that it seemed as if the girl had run off herself.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident and he suspended the DSP and made the SP the OSD in the case. PM Khan has also demanded an explanation from the IG and operations DG over police negligence.

