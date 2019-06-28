Four arrested for murdering Rawalpindi man over an argument

Four men were arrested on Thursday in Rawalpindi by the Airport police on charges of murdering a 22-year-old man.

The suspects were identified as Shakeel, his son Saraan, Nishat and his brother Safeer, investigation officer Chaudhry Jameel said.

On June 3, one of the suspects, Saraan, got into an argument with the deceased’s uncle Zahid. Saraan was taking someone’s vehicle from the parking lot when Zahid scolded him.

Related: Faisalabad man held for smuggling 4,500 live bullets from US

Saraan, along with his father and friends attacked Zahid’s house at night. Zahid’s nephew was also in the house.

The suspects confessed that they killed the man with knives when he came in their way.

The police said that one other person is being investigated for the murder.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.