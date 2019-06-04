Ford v Ferrari trailer puts Christian Bale in driver’s seat

The official trailer for Ford v Ferrari—the story of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans in France—is out.

The film stars Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby, as he tries to design a car for Ford that will beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. To help secure a win, he brings along British-born Kevin Miles (Christian Bale) to race the car.

Rounding out the impressive cast is Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Noah Rupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon

The movie hits theaters on November 15.

