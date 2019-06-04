HOME > Entertainment

Ford v Ferrari trailer puts Christian Bale in driver’s seat

8 mins ago

Photo: Ford v Ferrari

The official trailer for Ford v Ferrari—the story of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans in France—is out.

The film stars Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby, as he tries to design a car for Ford that will beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. To help secure a win, he brings along British-born Kevin Miles (Christian Bale) to race the car.

Rounding out the impressive cast is Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Noah Rupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon

The movie hits theaters on November 15.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Christian Bale Ford v Ferrari


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.