FM Qureshi leaves for London on official visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left on Saturday for London on an official visit.

In a video message recorded at the Istanbul airport, Qureshi said that he is leaving for London where he will meet British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Home Secretary Sajid Javed.

He will also meet British parliamentarians and members of the Pakistani community.

The minister said that he wants to go to Manchester to watch and support Pakistan in their match against arch-rivals India in Sunday’s World Cup match at the Old Trafford.

