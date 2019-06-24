Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Flour prices are up by Rs50 in Faisalabad

Photo: AFP

The Punjab Flour Mills Association increased on Monday the price of a 20 kilogramme bag of flour by Rs50 in Faisalabad.

The 20kg bag of flour, available previously for Rs750, is now being sold for Rs800. It is, however, being sold in Utility Stores for Rs770.

“The unavailability of wheat in the open market by the government has resulted in the price hike,” said Flour Mills Association Vice Chairperson Khalid Bashir.

He said that flour mills cannot sell flour at low prices after purchasing wheat at high rates.

Faisalabad flour price hike
 
