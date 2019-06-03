HOME > Global

Florida woman finds an alligator in her kitchen

49 mins ago

An 11-foot-long alligator sneaked into a home in Florida and stunned the residents, NBC reported Monday.

Mary Wischhusen, the home owner, told NBC that the alligator entered her home after breaking windows.

She said that she heard something and went to the kitchen to check. “There he was at the entrance to the kitchen just laying there, never opened his mouth or anything,” Wischhusen told the NBC affiliate.

But she said the alligator was calm and didn’t try to harm her. She even spoke with him. “I said ‘I don’t want to play with you,'” Wischhusen added.

Police and a local trapper reached Wischhusen’s residence and removed the alligator, officials said.

 
