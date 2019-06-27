Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Health

Five more polio cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Five new polio cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Babar bin Atta, the prime minister’s focal person on polio eradication, said two cases were from Torghar, two from Bannu and one from North Waziristan.

“The purpose of this video message is that I want to request parents to please not play with their children’s future. I urge parents not to give in to false propaganda against the polio vaccine,” said Atta in the video.

He urged parents to realise that the propaganda campaigns were only directed at interrupting Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts.

“Due to the drama recently staged in Peshawar, people living in remote areas of K-P are now more hesitant to get their children vaccinated,” he said.

The new cases has raised the total number of polio cases reported in Pakistan this year to 32.

