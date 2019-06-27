Five more polio cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Five new polio cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Babar bin Atta, the prime minister’s focal person on polio eradication, said two cases were from Torghar, two from Bannu and one from North Waziristan.

Polio propaganda in Peshawar has fuelled parental refusals in far off areas of the country as Pakistan reports 05 new cases from KP today. I urge parents not to give in to false propaganda. Together we will InshaAllah make a #PolioFreePakistan pic.twitter.com/HQqIBPtOo9 — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) June 27, 2019

“The purpose of this video message is that I want to request parents to please not play with their children’s future. I urge parents not to give in to false propaganda against the polio vaccine,” said Atta in the video.

He urged parents to realise that the propaganda campaigns were only directed at interrupting Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts.

“Due to the drama recently staged in Peshawar, people living in remote areas of K-P are now more hesitant to get their children vaccinated,” he said.

The new cases has raised the total number of polio cases reported in Pakistan this year to 32.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.